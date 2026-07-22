An array of solar panels at rPlus Energies’ Pleasant Valley Solar 2 project site. Credit: rPlus Energies/GlobeNewswire.

rPlus Energies has reported two significant developments in the renewable energy sector in Idaho, US, with the commissioning of the 125MW-alternating current (MWac) Pleasant Valley Solar 2 project as well as the start of construction at the 400MWac Blacks Creek Energy Center.

The US-based company stated that its total project portfolio in Idaho, with schemes already operational, under construction or secured by contract, now exceeds 1GW of solar and energy storage capacity.

Located in Ada County, both the projects account for more than $750m in combined investment.

The Pleasant Valley Solar 2 facility is now operational, while the Blacks Creek Energy Center is currently in the early stages of construction.

Together, these projects will create hundreds of construction jobs and permanent positions once completed.

In March 2026, rPlus Energies secured more than $650m in debt and tax equity financing commitments to support the construction of the Blacks Creek Energy Center.

Revenue from the developments will also contribute to local and state coffers through Idaho’s 3.5% solar energy tax on gross earnings.

Idaho Power president and CEO Lisa Grow said: “Pleasant Valley Solar 2 and Blacks Creek Energy Center represent important additions to Idaho’s energy infrastructure as we work to meet the evolving needs of the communities we serve.

“We appreciate our strong partnership with rPlus Energies and the role these projects will play in helping provide reliable, affordable energy for our customers and communities.”

As part of efforts to support the local workforce, partners involved with Pleasant Valley Solar 2 contributed $375,000 in development scholarships.

The funding was awarded to students at the College of Western Idaho and Boise State University, aimed at preparing more skilled workers for the state’s energy industry.

rPlus Energies president and CEO Luigi Resta said: “Pleasant Valley Solar 2 and Blacks Creek Energy Center are critical for supporting Idaho’s continued economic growth and we envision this development as the next chapter in our long-term investment and commitment to the state.”