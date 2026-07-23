The contract covers approximately 143km of rigid risers and flowlines, amounting to around 19,000t of bare line pipe. Credit: Zula Albab/Shutterstock.com.

Vallourec has secured a contract from Allseas to supply carbon steel seamless line pipes and thermal insulation coating for the Atapu 2 offshore oil development in Brazil.

The contract covers approximately 143km of rigid risers and flowlines, amounting to around 19,000t of bare line pipe, for the Unitised ATAPU consortium operated by Petrobras.

The Atapu 2 project aims to develop part of the offshore Atapu oilfield in the Santos Basin around 230km from the coast of Rio de Janeiro. Water depths in the area range from 2,000m to 2,350m.

The field forms part of Brazil’s pre-salt reserves and is operated by the Atapu consortium, which includes Petrobras (65.7%), Shell (16.7%), TotalEnergies (15%), Petrogal Brasil (1.7%) and PPSA (0.9%).

Vallourec will manufacture the seamless line pipes at its Jeceaba mill in Minas Gerais, Brazil, while the thermal insulation coating will be applied in Serra in Espírito Santo, Brazil.

The company stated that the coating work will use expertise and capabilities it recently acquired to enhance its offering for subsea projects.

Vallourec Board of Directors chairman and CEO Philippe Guillemot said: “We are proud to support Allseas and the Unitized ATAPU consortium operated by Petrobras on the complex Atapu 2 project. This contract is a perfect illustration of our strategy to provide integrated, high-value solutions for the most challenging environments.

“By combining our premium pipe manufacturing in Jeceaba with our thermal insulation coating capabilities following the acquisition of Thermotite do Brasil, we are able to offer a full-scope, streamlined and efficient supply chain, built on a strong local manufacturing footprint.”

In October 2025, Petrobras awarded Allseas a contract to deliver a rigid riser-based subsea solution for the Atapu 2 ultra-deep-water pre-salt development. The scope for Allseas includes design, procurement, construction and installation of the risers and flowlines in water depths of more than 2,000m.

The subsea network will link 18 wells directly to a new floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit using steel catenary risers in a ‘lazy wave’ configuration. Additional components required for the network include flex-joints, pipeline end terminations and jumpers.

Allseas plans to begin offshore work in the first quarter of 2029 using the Audacia pipelay vessel.

In May 2024, the Atapu consortium confirmed its final investment decision for Atapu-2, which will add a second FPSO in the Santos Basin. The new unit is designed for a maximum operational capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil per day and will feature all-electric power systems aimed at reducing the carbon intensity of production.

The development will include 16 new wells, with four current wells to be redirected from the existing P-70 FPSO, which has produced oil at the Atapu field since 2020.