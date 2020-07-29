Petrofac will provide well management and well operator support for production wells across the Affleck, Balloch, Dumbarton, Flyndre and Lochranza fields

Petrofac secures two-year contract from NEO Energy. (Credit: Petrofac Limited.)

UK-based oilfield services firm, Petrofac, through its Engineering and Production Services (EPS) division, has secured a two-year contract from NEO Energy.

The work under the contract includes well management and well operator support for 25 production wells across the Affleck, Balloch, Dumbarton, Flyndre and Lochranza fields.

Petrofac’s EPS will also support future well construction and intervention campaigns.

The contract builds on the company’ previously awarded integrated services contract for NEO Energy, for which it provides on-going operational, maintenance, engineering and construction support for the Operator’s UK activities.

As the well operator, Petrofac will provide procurement and management for all sub-contracted services and will also install its project management software, Turus, to ensure efficient and assured project delivery.

Petrofac is the Well Operator for seven North Sea clients

Petrofac Engineering and Production Services Western Hemisphere managing director Nick Shorten said: “Through the deployment of our extensive asset and well management expertise, we will work closely with NEO Energy to assure the integrity of its wells and deliver safe and cost efficient construction in support of any future field development.

“This award builds on our existing track record for delivering Well Operator services for clients in the UKCS, bringing the size of our well portfolio in the basin to 50.”

Petrofac, which developed the outsourced Well Operator model in 2015, will be responsible for the monitoring and management of wells on behalf of its clients, under regulations set by the Offshore Safety Directive Regulator.

Furthermore, the company is the well operator for seven North Sea clients.

Earlier this month, Petrofac’s EPS division, in joint venture with Isker, a Kazakhstan company, secured engineering, procurement, construction, pre-commissioning and commissioning (EPCC) contract worth $135m for New Water Treating Facilities for North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) in Atyrau, Kazakhstan.