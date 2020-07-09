NCOC is the operator of the North Caspian Project, the first major offshore oil and gas development in Kazakhstan

Petrofac secures EPCC contract for new water treating facilities in Kazakhstan. (Credit: Petrofac Limited.)

UK-based oilfield services firm Petrofac has announced securing engineering, procurement, construction and pre-commissioning and commissioning (EPCC) contract for new water treating facilities in Kazakhstan.

Petrofac’s Engineering & Production Services (EPS) division in joint venture with a Kazakhstan company Isker has secured the $135m contract from the North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC).

Under the contract, the joint venture will be responsible for the an inlet stream screening to remove debris, feed water tanks with oil skimmer and pumps.

The work for the 30-month project also includes a clarifier system along with flocculation, coagulation and oil skimmer, treated wastewater storage and pumps, sludge treatment and relative utilities.

Petrofac EPS East managing director Mani Rajapathy said: “Our portfolio continues to expand with this award, which demonstrates continued progress in our stated EPS strategy to grow the business through relatively small EPC contracts.

“This is a further award for Petrofac in Kazakhstan following our project management services contract with KPO and represents another important milestone as we focus on continued growth in-country and delivering EPC projects whilst working with local companies.”

The contract aligns with Petrofac EPS’s strategy to focus on small greenfield and brownfield EPC projects

Petrofac said that award of the project is in line with its EPS’s strategy to focus on and secure small greenfield and brownfield EPC projects, using its capabilities, footprint and infrastructure.

For the North Caspian Project, NCOC is acting as the operator and it is claimed to be the first major offshore oil and gas development in Kazakhstan. It covers four fields that include Kashagan, Kairan, Aktoty, and Kashagan South West.

In 2016, the firm commenced the oil production at the Kashagan field and now production has reached 380,000 barrels per day.

Recently, Petrofac’s EPS division has secured an EPCC contract from Bahrain’s Tatweer Petroleum for an upstream gas project in Bahrain.