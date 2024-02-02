Under the two-year contract extension, which builds on a long-term partnership with Equinor, Wood will deliver maintenance and modification solutions to their Peregrino offshore assets, located off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Wood secures contract for Peregrino offshore assets. (Credit: Ricardo Santos ©Equinor)

UK-based engineering services company Wood has secured an $80m contract extension with Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor for asset maintenance offshore Brazil.

Under the contract, Wood will deliver maintenance and modification solutions to their Peregrino offshore assets, located off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Wood said that the two-year contract extension builds on a long-term, global partnership with Equinor, supporting its operations in the UK, Norway, and Brazil.

Wood Americas operations president Shawn Combden said: “This extension reaffirms our client’s confidence in our ability to consistently meet and exceed expectations in brownfield engineering project delivery.

“The maintenance and upgrade modifications delivered by our team will extend the life of these assets, critical to energy security.”

Wood will continue to offer maintenance solutions to optimise the Peregrino wellhead platforms and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.

The UK engineering services provider will deliver engineering, prefabrication and outfitting, offshore installation, commissioning and Turnaround (TAR) support.

According to the UK company, the reimbursable contract will be supported by 500 employees in the next maintenance campaign.

The team will be based on an offshore flotel during the maintenance campaign, which is planned to begin in May 2024 to enhance productivity levels.

Wood Brazil country manager Hugues Corrignan said: “Our eight-year relationship with Equinor in Brazil is built on a well-established track record of asset knowledge and mutual trust.

“Our commitment to excellence, relentless focus on safe operations and unwavering dedication to understanding our client’s evolving needs have been critical to securing this win.”