UK-based oilfield services firm, Petrofac has secured engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract for an upstream gas project in Bahrain.

Bahrain-based petroleum products company, Tatweer Petroleum has awarded the multi-million dollar contract.

Petrofac’s Engineering & Production Services division (EPS) will be responsible for the well hook-ups, associated pipelines, and tie-ins for a number of new gas wells, which Tatweer Petroleum is planning to drill as part of its gas delivery strategy in the Bahrain field.

Petrofac EPS East managing director Mani Rajapathy said: “This award demonstrates continued confidence in our teams to deliver safe, timely, and efficient solutions for key projects in Bahrain.

“It leverages Petrofac’s best-in-class expertise and experience in upstream gas. Tatweer Petroleum is an important customer in the region, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with them and furthering our commitment to building capability in the Kingdom.”

Other contracts awarded to Petrofac

Recently, Petrofac’s EPS business unit has been awarded an engineering and project management office support contract for the Acorn project.

The company will provide project management systems and technical support during the front end engineering design (FEED) for Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), and the concept select for Acorn Hydrogen.

The firm has also secured a well management contract for Phase 1 of Independent Oil and Gas’s (IOG) Core Project.

The firm’s EPS will provide planning, execution and close-out phases of the Phase 1 drilling programme.

Besides, Petrofac will support IOG’s development of the Southwark, Blythe and Elgood fields in the UK Southern North Sea (SNS) and will act as well operator on behalf of IOG, a role it has performed for nine other companies in the UK North Sea.