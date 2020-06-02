Petrofac’s Engineering & Production Services business (EPS) will provide planning, execution and close-out phases of the Phase 1 drilling programme

Petrofac has performed well operator role for nine other companies in the UK North Sea. (Credit: FreeImages/QR9iudjz0)

UK-based oilfield services firm, Petrofac has been selected by Independent Oil and Gas (IOG) for the Core Project Phase 1 well management contract.

The firm has secured the contract in a competitive tendering process and after receiving the approval of the Phase 1 Field Development Plan (FDP) by the UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) last month.

Under the five-well contract, Petrofac’s Engineering & Production Services business (EPS) will be responsible for the planning, execution and close-out phases of the Phase 1 drilling programme.

Petrofac will also support development of the Southwark, Blythe and Elgood fields in the UK Southern North Sea (SNS) and will act as Well Operator on behalf of IOG, a role it has performed for nine other companies in the UK North Sea.

IOG CEO Andrew Hockey said: “We are very pleased to have selected Petrofac as the well management contractor for Phase 1 of our core UK SNS gas development.

“Petrofac has demonstrated that they have the right credentials and expertise to execute what will be a critical role in helping IOG to deliver a safe, productive and cost-effective five-well Phase 1 drilling campaign kicking off in the first half of next year.

“The IOG drilling and subsurface teams have already established a strong working relationship with the Petrofac team in recent months and this will deepen further as Phase 1 drilling preparations ramp up.”

Petrofac will also provide engineering, procurement and logistics services for the project

A detailed well design, risk assessment and management of well-related regulatory requirements are included in the planning phase of the project.

Furthermore, the firm will also manage engineering, procurement and logistics, as well as the construction and integrity, and provide onshore and offshore personnel to support the drilling campaign at the time of the execution phase.

In April this year, Petrofac extended the scope of its contract with Repsol Sinopec Resources UK for the latter’s offshore maintenance operations across the UK North Sea.