The Reid Gardner BESS operates on a daily basis, charging and discharging, dispatching stored renewable energy during peak consumption hours to support Nevada's high-demand periods

The Reid Gardner BESS has been built on the grounds of a decommissioned coal-fired electric generating facility at Moapa. (Credit: Business Wire)

Energy Vault and Nevada utility NV Energy have completed and started commercial operation of the 220MW/440MWh Reid Gardner Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Nevada, US.

The grid-tied BESS, situated on the grounds of a decommissioned coal-fired electric generating facility at Moapa, ranks among Nevada’s largest energy storage systems.

Designed for two-hour energy storage, it serves to store and distribute surplus renewable energy, including from wind and solar sources.

Managed at full capacity by NV Energy, the system utilises Energy Vault’s integration platform and energy management system (Vault-OS).

NV Energy renewables vice president Jimmy Daghlian said: “We truly appreciated the dedication and quick work of Energy Vault to ensure the Reid Gardner Battery Energy Storage System came in on time and on budget. It was clear from the start that this project was a priority for Energy Vault, from the top levels of the company all the way down.

“The overall construction process moved very quickly – which allowed us to bring the project in service for our customers ahead of schedule and ahead of the hot summer months. We appreciate Energy Vault’s problem-solving spirit, commitment, and partnership in bringing this project to life.”

Energy Vault also offered an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) wrap for the project, to delivery and commission it within a timeframe of less than four months.

Energy Vault chief commercial and product officer Marco Terruzzin said: “The completion of the Reid Gardner Battery Energy Storage System, on budget and on schedule in a compressed time schedule, stands as a testament to Energy Vault’s commitment to the efficient delivery of sophisticated high-performance energy storage systems to customers like NV Energy.”

The Reid Gardner BESS operates on a daily basis, charging and discharging, dispatching stored renewable energy during peak consumption hours to support Nevada’s high-demand periods.

Earlier this year, Energy Vault initiated the construction of a utility-scale green hydrogen plus battery ultra-long duration energy storage system (BH-ESS) in Northern California. Developed for Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), the BH-ESS is located in Calistoga, will have 293MWh of dispatchable carbon-free energy.