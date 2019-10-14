Under the drilling campaign, a wildcat well will be drilled in production licence 090 and will be carried out by the Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig

Image: The well is located about 7km west of the Equinor-operated Fram field. Photo courtesy gloriaurban4 from Pixabay.

Equinor Energy has secured drilling permit from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) for exploratory well 35/11-23 in the Norwegian North Sea.

The well 35/11-23 will be drilled in production licence 090, which is a part of block 35/11. It is located about 7km west of the Equinor-operated Fram field which has been in production since 2003.

Under the drilling campaign, a wildcat well will be drilled in production licence 090 and will be carried out by the Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig.

The Norway-based oil and gas company is the operator of the licence, with an ownership stake of 45% while remaining stake belongs to ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Norway (25%), Idemitsu Petroleum Norge (15%) and Neptune Energy Norge AS (15%).

The production licence 090 was awarded on 9 March 1984 and is the 17th well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is dependent on Equinor acquiring all other permits and consents necessary from other authorities prior to beginning the drilling activity.

NPD grants MOL Norge a drilling permit

MOL Norge has secured permission from the NPD to drill wildcat well 25/8-19 S in Norwegian North Sea.

The wildcat well will be drilled in production licence 820 S and is located about 6km northwest of Ringhorne and 210km northwest of Stavanger and will be carried out by Deepsea Bergen drilling rig.

MOL Norge is the operator of production licence 820 S with 40% stake, while other licensees include Lundin Norway with 30%, Wintershall Norge with 20%, Pandion Energy with 10%.

Production licence 820 S was awarded on 5 February 2016 in APA 2015 on the Norwegian shelf. This is the first well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is dependent on MOL Norge acquiring all other permits and consents necessary from other authorities prior to beginning the drilling activity.