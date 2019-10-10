The area in this licence consists of part of block 6507/7, and the well will be drilled about 3kms west of the Heidrun field and 250kms north of Kristiansund

Image: Drilling permit for well 6507/7-16 S in production licence 888. Photo: Courtesy of Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has granted DNO North Sea (Norge) a drilling permit for well 6507/7-16, cf. Section 15 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Well 6507/7-16 S will be drilled from the Island Innovator drilling facility at position 65°19’54.62″N and 7°11’51.71″E.

The drilling programme for well 6507/7-16 S relates to the drilling of appraisal wells in production licence 888. DNO North Sea (Norge) is the operator with an ownership interest of 40 per cent. The other licensees are Wellesley Petroleum (30 per cent) and Conoco Phillips Skandinavia (30 per cent).

The area in this licence consists of part of block 6507/7. The well will be drilled about 3 kilometres west of the Heidrun field and 250 kilometres north of Kristiansund.

Production licence 888 was awarded on 10 February 2017 in APA 2017 on the Norwegian shelf. This is the first well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.

Source: Company Press Release