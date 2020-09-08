The Dolores wind farm is expected to generate up to 938GWh of clean energy when it begins its operations

Enel completes construction of 274MW wind farm in Mexico. (Credit: Unsplash/William DeHoogh.)

Enel Green Power México, a subsidiary of Italian energy company Enel, has completed the installation of the 274MW Dolores wind farm, located in the municipality of China, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

Built at a cost of nearly $290m, the Dolores wind farm is expected to generate up to 938GWh of clean energy annually, while offsetting more than 525,000 tons of carbon emissions.

During the construction phase nearly 400 direct and indirect jobs were created in the local community.

Installation of the wind farm’s 83 wind turbines along with the substation has been completed. Furthermore, the project’s energisation has also been carried out and it is in the last stage of completing the pre-operational tests, to ensure the reliability of the National Electric System.

Enel Green Power México secured the rights to build the Dolores wind farm in the auction held by the Mexican government in November 2017.

The wind project is part of the four wind plants awarded to Enel in that auction, for a total capacity of 647MW.

The clean energy generated from the wind farm will be sold to CENACE for 15 years

The project is also supported by a contract to sell specific volumes of energy to the Clearing House of the Mexican Center for Energy Control (CENACE) for a period of 15 years and clean energy certificates for 20 years.

Enel Green Power México country manager Paolo Romanacci said: “The installation of Dolores’s full capacity demonstrates once again Enel Green Power’s commitment to develop sustainable projects that provide economic value and environmental benefits not only to Mexico’s National Electric System, but also to all social groups involved in the project.

“With the energization of this project, we are introducing innovative and reliable technologies that seek to contribute to the economic reactivation of the country while contributing to its pursuit of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the targets outlined in the Paris Agreement.”

Recently, the company announced the start of operations at the second phase of its Roadrunner solar plant in Upton County, Texas, with a capacity of 245MW.