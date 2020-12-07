The test results have been announced for the Luiperd-1X well, the second major discovery on Block 11B/12B offshore South Africa

Africa Energy reports test results from South African oil discovery. (Credit: Unsplash/Zachary Theodore.)

Africa Energy, a Canadian oil and gas company, has announced the drill stem results at its Luiperd-1X well, the second major discovery on Block 11B/12B offshore South Africa.

The Luiperd-1X well was opened to flow in November this year.

Africa Energy said that after several tests at different choke settings, the well is claimed to have a reached a maximum constrained flowrate through a 58/64″ choke of 33 million cubic feet per day of natural gas (MMcfpd) and 4,320 barrels of condensate per day (bcpd).

The aggregate is about 9,820 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Africa Energy stated: “The choke configuration could not be increased due to surface equipment limitations. The absolute open flow (AOF) potential of the well is expected to be significantly higher than the restricted test rates.”

Block 11B/12B is located in the Outeniqua Basin 175km off the southern coast of South Africa, covering an area of about 19,000km² where water depths reach between 200 and 1,800m.

Situated in the southwest corner of the block, the Paddavissie Fairway now includes both the Brulpadda and Luiperd discoveries, confirming the abundant presence of petroleum.

Total E&P South Africa holds 45% stake in Block 11B/12B

Africa Energy holds 49% stake in Main Street 1549 Proprietary which owns 10% participating stake in Block 11B/12B. Total E&P South Africa is the operator and holds 45% participating stake in the block.

Qatar Petroleum International Upstream and CNR International (South Africa) have 25% and 20% participating interests in the block, respectively.

In August this year, Africa Energy announced spudding of the Luiperd-1X exploration well, with plans for drilling to total depth of 3,550 meters subsea.