Luiperd-1X marks the second exploration well on Block 11B/12B, located in the Outeniqua Basin

The exploration well will be drilled to total depth of 3,550 meters subsea. (Credit: Keri Jackson from Pixabay)

Canadian oil and gas company Africa Energy has announced the spudding of the Luiperd-1X exploration well on Block 11B/12B offshore South Africa.

Luiperd-1X marks the second exploration well on the block, which covers an area of approximately 19,000km2.

With water depths ranging from 200 to 1,800 meters, the block is located in the Outeniqua Basin, 175km off the southern coast of South Africa.

The Odfjell Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible rig is drilling the Luiperd-1X well in 1,795 meters of water.

The exploration well will be drilled to total depth of 3,550 meters subsea.

Africa Energy’s VP exploration Jan Maier said: “The Outeniqua Basin offshore South Africa remains an under-explored, world-class hydrocarbon province.

“The Luiperd-1X well will test the eastern area of the Paddavissie Fairway on Block 11B/12B to follow-up on the Brulpadda discovery of gas condensate and light oil last year.

“In the success case, the joint venture plans to flow test the Luiperd-1X borehole by performing a drill stem test. We look forward to drilling results in the fourth quarter.”

Drilling of Luiperd-1X well is expected to be completed in fourth quarter

The block partners are expected to complete the drilling of the Luiperd-1X well in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total E&P South Africa is operator of the Block 11B/12B, with 45% stake. Africa Energy holds 49% of the shares in Main Street 1549 (Proprietary) that has a 10% participating interest in the block.

Qatar Petroleum International Upstream and CNR International (South Africa) have 25% and 20% participating interests in the block, respectively.

The Block 11B/12B contains the Brulpadda discovery, which was made in February 2019.

The discovery, which confirmed the petroleum system, is contained in the Paddavissie Fairway in the southwest area of the block.

Recently, Africa Energy has signed agreements to increase its stake in the block, from 4.9% to 10%.