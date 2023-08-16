Wood has also been selected by Woodside to deliver the front-end engineering design (FEED) for the Goodwyn Alpha Low-Low Pressure (LLP) Project, offshore Western Australia

Wood secures extension to brownfield projects contract with Woodside Energy. (Credit: Stephen Marrable from Pixabay)

Wood has been awarded a contract extension to October 2025 for brownfield engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCm) by Woodside Energy (Woodside), to support ongoing operations of the North West Shelf (NWS) Project in Australia.

For more than 35 years, Wood has reliably delivered complex projects for Woodside with a focus on safety, value, sustainability and schedule requirements. Through this period, Wood has executed work scopes designed to extend asset life and digitalise and optimise processes.

“Our long-term relationship with Woodside demonstrates the strength and reliability of Wood’s operational delivery in Australia. It’s also a great example of our technical expertise, commitment to performance excellence and relentless focus on safe operations across our business” says Ralph Ellis, Wood’s President of Operations in Asia Pacific.

Wood has also been selected by Woodside to deliver the front-end engineering design (FEED) for the Goodwyn Alpha Low-Low Pressure (LLP) Project, offshore Western Australia.

This work will see Wood’s teams in Perth provide engineering design to incorporate the additional compression required to enhance production from the asset, as well as required modifications to existing facilities.

Woodside operates the NWS Project on behalf of the NWS Joint Venture participants.

Source: Company Press Release