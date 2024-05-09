Located in the Greater Ekofisk Area in the southern region of the Norwegian North Sea, the Eldfisk North project holds a resource potential estimated between 50 to 90 million barrels of oil equivalent and is expected to yield 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day

Illustration of the Eldfisk North project. (Credit: ConocoPhillips)

ConocoPhillips and its partners have achieved the first oil production from the NOK13bn ($1.24bn) Eldfisk North project in the Norwegian North Sea.

The offshore field lies within the Greater Ekofisk Area in the southern region of the Norwegian North Sea. It is part of production licence 018 (PL018), which is located in block 2/7.

The Eldfisk North Project consists of three subsea templates, each with six wells, situated roughly 7km away from the Eldfisk Complex. The offshore development encompasses a total of 14 wells, with nine designated for production and five for injecting water into the reservoir.

At its peak, the Eldfisk North Project is expected to yield 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, utilising the processing and transportation capabilities of the Eldfisk facilities.

The project’s plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved by Norwegian authorities in December 2022. In February this year, consent was granted by the Norwegian Offshore Directorate for ConocoPhillips to launch the production.

Originally, the Eldfisk North project was scheduled to come on stream in Q2 2024. Its early start-up is a result of cooperation and efficiency across companies, said the licence partners.

ConocoPhillips Europe, Middle East and North Africa president Steinar Våge said: “Sound and productive collaboration among our employees and the many contractors and business partners has contributed to strong safety results with zero personnel injuries, delivering yet another successful project ahead of schedule.”

ConocoPhillips through its subsidiary ConocoPhillips Skandinavia is the operator of PL018 with a stake of 35.1%. The other partners are TotalEnergies EP Norge (39.9%), Vår Energi (12.4%), Sval Energi (7.6%), and Petoro (5%).

The Eldfisk North project holds a resource potential estimated between 50 to 90 million barrels of oil equivalent. It has generated around 4,000 to 4,500 job opportunities, with over 80% of the total contract value being granted to Norwegian enterprises.

TotalEnergies exploration and production senior vice president Europe Jean-Luc Guiziou said: “The Eldfisk North project is indeed unlocking additional resources whilst benefitting from the use of available capacities in the existing infrastructure in the Greater Elofisk Area.

“With a low break-even and greenhouse gas emissions below 10 kg/boe, the Eldfisk North project fits nicely in TotalEnergies portfolio.”