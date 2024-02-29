Located in production license 018 within block 2/7 and forming part of the Greater Ekofisk Area, the Eldfisk North project aims to bolster recovery rates from the Ekofisk and Tor formations

Illustration of the Eldfisk North project. (Credit: Conoco Phillips)

Norwegian Offshore Directorate said that ConocoPhillips has been granted consent by authorities to begin production at the NOK13bn ($1.24bn) Eldfisk North project in the southern part of the Norwegian North Sea.

The offshore Norwegian project comprises two seabed templates for production and one for water injection, featuring a total of nine production wells and five injection wells.

The anticipated start-up for the Eldfisk North project, which has been tied back to the Eldfisk complex, is in Q1 2024. Its greenhouse gas emissions intensity is projected to be 7kg CO2 per barrel of oil equivalent.

Situated in production license 018 within block 2/7 and forming part of the Greater Ekofisk Area, the Eldfisk North project aims to bolster recovery rates from the Ekofisk and Tor formations.

ConocoPhillips, through its subsidiary ConocoPhillips Skandinavia is the operator with a 35.1% stake in production licence 018.

The American company’s partners include TotalEnergies EP Norge (39.9%), Vår Energi (12.4%), Sval Energi (7.6%), and Petoro (5%).

ConocoPhillips estimates Eldfisk North’s resource potential to range between 50-90 million barrels of oil.

Discovered in 1970, Eldfisk received approval for its plan for development and operation (PDO) in 1975 and had begun production in 1979. An amended PDO, encompassing the Eldfisk North project’s resource development, gained approval in December 2022.

Production commenced in the Greater Ekofisk Area in 1971. This area encompasses the Ekofisk, Eldfisk, Embla, Tor, and other fields.

In 2022, ConocoPhillips Skandinavia secured an extension for its production licences 018, 018 B, and 275, all located in the Greater Ekofisk Area, from 2028 to 2048. The licences were originally set to expire on 31 December 2028.

Their extension provides scope for extending the lifetime of Ekofisk to almost 80 years.