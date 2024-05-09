The NiWest project is targeting an annual production of 90,000 tonnes nickel sulphate and 7,000 tonnes cobalt sulphate

NiWest nickel cobalt project gets major project status from the Australian federal government. (Credit: Tim Altmann on Unsplash)

Alliance Nickel has secured the major project status (MPS) for its fully owned NiWest nickel cobalt project in Western Australia from the Australian federal government.

The project is located in the West Australian nickel belt, near Glencore’s Murrin Murrin nickel-cobalt operation.

NiWest is said to contain one of Australia’s highest-grade undeveloped nickel laterite mineral resources.

The project is targeting an annual production of 90,000 tonnes nickel sulphate and 7,000 tonnes cobalt sulphate.

The Australian nickel cobalt project is estimated to generate around 600 jobs during the construction phase and an additional 300 operational roles.

It is the first Australian nickel project to receive the major project status since nickel was included in the critical minerals list by Federal Resources Minister Madeleine King in February 2024, said Alliance Nickel.

Alliance Nickel managing director and CEO Paul Kopejtka said: “The NiWest Project is now recognised as significant from an industry and economic perspective, and we look forward to working closely with relevant Ministers, Government and industry bodies as we move towards construction.”

The major project status is granted to Australian companies and projects that are recognised as strategically significant and have the potential to contribute towards the country’s economic growth and employment opportunities.

According to Alliance Nickel, the status will enable the rapid advancement of the NiWest nickel cobalt project.

It is said to have come at a vital time for the company as global demand for IRA compliant battery-grade nickel and cobalt grows, said the Australian exploration and development company.

The major project status projects can receive additional support through the major projects facilitation agency (MPFA) for managing complex federal and state regulatory approvals for a period of three years.

Alliance Nickel is also in talks with Western Australia state government agencies to improve the process of approval, aiming to conclude a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the NiWest project in the latter half of the year.