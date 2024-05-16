The French offshore wind project, which represents a total investment of approximately €2bn, is equipped with 71 offshore Siemens Gamesa turbines, each with a generation capacity of 7MW

EDF and partners start operations at the 500MW Fécamp offshore wind farm in France. (Credit: EDF Renewables)

EDF, through its subsidiary EDF Renewables, Canada Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), EIH, a subsidiary of Enbridge, and Skyborn Renewables have officially inaugurated the 500MW Fécamp offshore wind farm located in France.

Built 13km to 24km off the northern coast of France, in the Normandy region, the French offshore wind project represents a total investment of approximately €2bn.

It features 71 offshore Siemens Gamesa turbines, each with a generation capacity of 7MW.

The Fécamp offshore wind farm is expected to generate clean energy enough to supply electricity to approximately 770,000 people. This is equal to 60% of the annual power consumption of the Seine-Maritime department.

Besides, the French offshore wind facility will contribute towards the country’s energy transition goals. France aims to attain a 33% share of renewable energy in its energy mix by the end of this decade.

EDF Group chairman and CEO Luc Rémont said: “This new low-carbon electricity production facility would not have been possible without close, ongoing dialogue with elected representatives and local authorities, environmental associations, fishermen, economic players and local residents.

“The development of the Saint-Nazaire and Fécamp offshore wind farms has led to the emergence of a new industrial sector in France, essential for the development of future wind farms, in particular our Calvados, Dunkirk and Manche Normandie projects.”

The Fécamp project has generated around 3,000 jobs in the Normandy region for its construction. It has also created 100 local jobs for its operations.

The first energy production from the French offshore wind farm was achieved in July 2023 and wind turbine installation was completed in March this year.

Enbridge power president and corporate strategy executive vice president Matthew Akman said: “The successful completion of the Fécamp Offshore Wind Farm marks a significant milestone for Enbridge and our project partners.

“Following the successful completion of Saint-Nazaire in 2022, Enbridge continues to advance the development and construction of several offshore wind projects in France, including the Provence Grand Large floating offshore wind project, and the Calvados, Dunkirk and Normandy offshore wind projects.”