The first electricity generation from the offshore wind project comes after the installation of the first of SG 11.0-200 DD turbines, which has a nominal output of 11MW and a rotor diameter of 200m

Ørsted announces start of the first green energy production from the 253MW Gode Wind 3 offshore wind project. (Credit: Ørsted A/S)

Danish energy company Ørsted has announced the start of the first green energy production from the 253MW Gode Wind 3 offshore wind project in Germany.

The first electricity generation from the offshore wind project comes after the installation of the first of SG 11.0-200 DD turbines at the facility’s construction site.

Installed by Cadeler’s Wind Osprey vessel, the wind turbine has a nominal output of 11MW and a rotor diameter of 200m.

Ørsted said that an additional 22 turbines will be developed and commissioned at the German offshore wind farm in the upcoming weeks. Apart from Cadeler, the installation will also be undertaken in equal parts by Seaway7 with its Seaway Ventus ship.

The first power generated from the Gode Wind 3 project is being delivered to the park’s own offshore substation. It is then transmitted to the converter station of transmission system operator TenneT.

Ørsted Germany managing director Jörg Kubitza said: “With the first electricity fed in from Gode Wind 3, we are continuing to advance the transformation in Germany. The project is a living energy transition, a real European cooperation, with international suppliers and partners.

“I am pleased that our German supply chain in particular plays an important role in realising the wind farm. However, our industry faces major challenges for future offshore wind expansion in Germany, which must be addressed as quickly as possible.”

Located in the German North Sea, the Gode Wind 3 is co-owned by Ørsted and Glennmont Partners from Nuveen, with each holding a 50% stake.

The Gode Wind 3 facility was awarded to Ørsted as two separate projects, namely Gode Wind 3 and Gode Wind 4 in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, the two projects were renamed to be built as one joint project under the name of Gode Wind 3.

The offshore wind project is scheduled to achieve commercial operation this year.

Nuveen Infrastructure renewable energy investments managing director Jordi Francesch said: “The successful installation of the first turbine is an important milestone for Gode Wind 3, for the German and European energy transition and for Nuveen Infrastructure and our ongoing commitment to renewable energy.

“Working with our partners and deploying the most powerful and largest commercial turbine in German waters, today underlines our continued commitment to lead the way in innovative investment decisions that create long-term and sustainable value for society, the environment and investors.”