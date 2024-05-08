SLB OneSubsea will supply the subsea production system, comprising two subsea trees, a two-slot template, an umbilical, and a control system, while Subsea7 will handle the installation of the subsea production system and will also undertake the design and installation of the flowline systems, spools, and protective measures

OKEA awards EPCI contract for Bestla project to SLB OneSubsea and Subsea7. (Credit: SLB)

SLB OneSubsea and Subsea7 has bagged an integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract for the Bestla project in the Norwegian North Sea.

The contract has been awarded by OKEA, which alongside its partners, took a final investment decision (FID) on the offshore oil and gas project in April. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

SLB OneSubsea is a joint venture (JV) between SLB, Aker Solutions, and Subsea7. The JV has a global alliance with Subsea7, which is dubbed as Subsea Integration Alliance.

Under the contract, SLB OneSubsea and Subsea7 will develop the Bestla field. The specific focus of the contract will be on expediting the delivery of subsea tiebacks to ageing platforms, aiming for profitable and sustainable development of marginal fields.

SLB OneSubsea will supply the subsea production system, comprising two subsea trees, a two-slot template, an umbilical, and a control system.

On the other hand, Subsea7 will handle the installation of the subsea production system and will also undertake the design and installation of the flowline systems, spools, and protective measures, including rock installation.

SLB OneSubsea CEO Mads Hjelmeland said: “We enjoy a long, productive relationship with OKEA, building upon the successful execution of the Hasselmus development, the first project under our Alliance frame agreement, which was delivered on time and on budget in October 2023.

“Reaching this point has been driven by outstanding collaboration across all partners. Our ongoing partnership has enabled us to work together to simplify the field layout and secure long lead items and vessel capacity, which will bring the new wells online quickly and efficiently.”

Formerly known as Brasse, the Bestla field will be developed as a two-well project. It will be tied back to the Brage platform, located 13km away.

Contained in the shallow waters of production licence 740 (PL740), Bestla will leverage the existing processing capacity on the Brage platform. Operated by OKEA, the Brage field has been producing since 1993.

Discovered in 2016, the Bestla is projected to hold approximately 24 million barrels of oil equivalent. Oil constitutes two-thirds of the reserves, and the remaining one-third comprises gas and natural gas liquids.

The target for first oil production is set for Q4 2026.