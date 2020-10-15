Wood to provide operations, maintenance, modifications and other offshore services on the Mariner A platform and Mariner B floating storage unit

The Mariner field in the UK North Sea. (Credit: Jamie Baikie and Michal Wachucik / Equinor ASA)

UK-based engineering and consulting company, John Wood Group has secured a $75m contract to support Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor’s operations at the Mariner field in the UK North Sea.

The Mariner field located in the water depths between 97m and 112m in the Block 9/11 of the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

Under the three-year contract, Wood will be responsible to provide operations, maintenance, modifications and other offshore services on the Mariner A platform and Mariner B floating storage unit.

In August last year, Equinor and its partners commenced production from the Mariner field, which was developed with an investment of more than $7.7bn (£6.37bn).

The offshore UK field, which was discovered in 1981, is expected to yield more than 300 million barrels of oil in the next 30 years.

Wood to support Mariner field operations for three years

Under the contract, Wood will provide services to the field for three years, starting from January 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2023.

The company’s Aberdeen-based onshore and offshore teams will deliver the work on the project with support from its global engineering community.

Wood Europe and Africa operations services business president Craig Shanaghey said: “We are delighted to extend our strong partnership with Equinor to include support for their operations at the pioneering Mariner field.

“Wood has a long-standing track record of partnering with our clients to deliver safe, reliable, and optimised operations in the UKCS, and we look forward to extending that to include Mariner by leveraging our deep operational knowledge, experience, and digital capability.

“Mariner is still in its early years of production and, with Wood’s ambition to realise a digitally-enabled future, we see excellent potential to explore new opportunities that will promote a lifetime of sustainable and responsible operations at the field.”

In September, Wood has secured an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract from Equinor for the Kollsnes gas processing plant in Norway.