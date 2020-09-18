Kværner has secured a sub-contract to provide fabrication and construction work for the project

The Kollsnes facility in Øygarden to the west of Bergen. (Credit: Helge Hansen /Equinor ASA.)

UK-based engineering and consulting company, John Wood Group has secured an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for the Kollsnes gas processing plant in Norway.

Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor, which provides technical services for the facility has awarded the contract on behalf of the operator Gassco.

Located in the municipality of Øygarden, west of Bergen, the facility processes gas from the Troll, Kvitebjørn, Visund and Fram fields.

It has the capacity to process up to 144.5 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of natural gas a day.

The Kollsnes MEG Upgrade (KMU) project will see installation of a new MEG train, a chiller package and a MEG export pump.

As per the terms of the contract worth $42m, Wood will be responsible for the upgrade of the MEG (mono-ethylene glycol) regeneration handling capacity at the plant.

The contract work at Kollsnes plant will begin in September this year

Kollsnes plant manager Bjarte Padøy said: “The project will help maintain high regularity and maximum capacity at the plant in a long-term perspective and will further strengthen the work environment and safety in MEG handling at Kollsnes. I am also pleased that this will increase activity at Kollsnes, which is important to the region.”

The work on the contract is scheduled to begin in September this year and the installation and completion is planned during 2022/23.

Wood’s office in Sandefjord, Norway with support from its global organisation, will carry out the management and engineering services for the contract.

Furthermore, Kværner has secured a sub-contract to provide fabrication, construction and installation work at the Kollsnes plant.

Recently, Equinor has unveiled plans to drill new wells in the Martin Linge field in North Sea, to ensure safe production.