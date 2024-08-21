Weir awarded £53m redefined flowsheet contract. (Credit: Herbert Aust from Pixabay)

The Weir Group PLC (Weir), a global mining technology leader, has been awarded a £53m contract to provide industry-leading energy efficient, sustainable solutions to the Reko Diq copper-gold project, a 50% owned greenfield development by Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick). The tier one copper project is located in the Chagai district of Balochistan and is targeting first production in 2028 with an estimated mine life of 40+ years.

During the first phase of the project, Weir will provide fine grinding, separation and tailings solutions. Featured equipment includes Weir’s market leading ENDURON HPGRs, ENDURON Elite wet and dry vibrating screens, WARMAN slurry pumps, and CAVEX hydrocyclones. Among the equipment to be provided are Weir’s large format HPGRs – the highest capacity design in the market.

The initial £53m contract award will be recognised in the order book in accordance with a phased call-off aligned with manufacturing lead times, with £26m recognised immediately and the remaining orders to be booked in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025. After commissioning of the equipment, aftermarket support will be provided via an on-site purpose-built service centre staffed with Weir technical personnel.

The receipt of orders associated with the contract award during 2024 does not result in a change to Weir’s full year 2024 financial guidance as of 30 July 2024.

“We are delighted to have secured this significant contract which represents further industry acceptance of Weir’s differentiated sustainable and cost-effective redefined flowsheet solution, with our market leading HPGR technology particularly suited for the water-scarce climate and geology of the Reko Diq copper-gold project. Our engineers have designed an innovative solution that comprehensively addresses the particular challenges of this project and is a great example of working in close partnership with an ambitious customer who shares in our purpose to sustainably and efficiently deliver the natural resources essential to create a better future for our world.”

Weir CEO Jon Stanton, commenting on the contract win.

“Barrick is pleased to be partnering with Weir in delivering sustainable mining and processing in the new mining frontier of Balochistan. The Reko Diq project will grow Barrick’s strategically significant copper and gold portfolios, benefiting all its Pakistan and Balochistan stakeholders.”

Mark Bristow, Barrick President and CEO