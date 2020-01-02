For the project, Vestas will deliver a mix of V110-2.0 MW and V136-4.2 MW wind turbines in various operating modes

Vestas also secured an order to supply 30MW turbines for an unnamed wind farm in Mexico. Credit: Pixabay/Bishnu Sarangi.

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has secured an order to supply 162MW wind turbines for an unnamed wind farm in the US.

For the project, Vestas will deliver a mix of V110-2.0 MW and V136-4.2 MW wind turbines in various operating modes.

Under the contract, the wind turbine manufacturer will be responsible for the supply and commissioning of the wind turbines along with a 10-year service agreement, to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project.

Vestas is expected to begin the turbine delivery in the second quarter of 2020, while commissioning is scheduled in the third quarter of the same year.

Vestas also secures supply order in Mexico

Vestas has also secured an order to supply 30MW wind turbines for an unnamed wind farm in Mexico.

Under the contract, the firm will be responsible for the supply and installation of 15 V120-2.0 MW wind turbines. It has also signed a 20-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement for the operation and maintenance of the wind project.

Vestas México General Manager Agustín Sánchez-Tembleque said: “This order exemplifies the reliability of Vestas’ portfolio and our ability to ensure optimsed performance for the lifetime of the project.”

The installation of the turbines is estimated to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2020 while commissioning is scheduled in the second quarter of 2021.

The details of both the project and the customer have not been disclosed.

In December last year, Vestas announced that it had developed a customised solution for the 50MW Dong Hai 1 intertidal wind project in Bac Lieu province in Vietnam.

The company was responsible to deliver the customised solution to a local EPC construction contractor Bac Phuong JSC at the project site.

In addition, Vestas had also secured an order to supply a total of 53MW turbines for three wind farms in the Kujawsko region, Poland.