Vestas will supervise the installation of the turbines in shallow waters close to shore in the Mekong Delta region

Vestas will deliver the customised solution to a local EPC construction contractor of the project. Credit: Pixabay/Free-Photos.

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas announced that it has developed a customised solution for the 50MW Dong Hai 1 intertidal wind project in Bac Lieu province in Vietnam.

Under the contract, Vestas will deliver the customised solution to a local EPC construction contractor Bac Phuong JSC at the project site.

At high tide, the project site will be covered in water, with some of the turbines uncovereing at low tide.

Vestas will supervise the installation of the turbines in shallow waters close to shore in the Mekong Delta region in order to exploit the full potential of the region’s favorable wind conditions.

Vestas will supply a combination of V150-4.2 MW turbines for the project

Bac Phuong JSC chairman Mai Trong Thinh said: “We have been working closely together to ensure the foundation design suitability for the marine environment and allow building the project using local labor and equipment.

“With the FIT deadline in November 2021 it was critical for us to find a partner that would ensure a successful and timely project completion.”

The project includes a combination of V150-4.2 MW turbines in different power ratings with site-specific towers placed on onshore foundations which are raised above sea level.

Vestas will be responsible for the supply and supervision of the installation of 13 V150-4.2MW wind turbines with ten turbines delivered in 3.8MW and three turbines delivered in 4MW operating modes to improve the energy production for the site’s specific wind conditions.

The company said that each turbine will be equipped with a full-scale converter, to enhance the wind park’s compliance with grid requirements.

The agreement also includes a 10-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement.

The installation of the turbines is estimated to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

Recently, Vestas has secured an order to supply a total of 53MW wind turbines for three wind farms in Kujawsko region, Poland.