New York Power Authority outlines strategy for 7GW clean energy capacity. Credit: gyn9037/Shutterstock.com.

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) has released a draft of its Updated Strategic Plan, aiming to expand renewable energy and energy storage projects across New York State.

The draft outlines 20 new renewable generation projects and 156 energy storage initiatives, totalling over 3.8GW of capacity. Combined with earlier projects, NYPA’s strategic plan now envisions nearly 7GW of clean energy capacity, sufficient to supply power to approximately seven million homes.

Focusing on diverse sources, the plan includes 17 solar projects, three wind projects, and extensive energy storage infrastructure in multiple regions of the state.

A public comment period on the draft is open until 12 September, with virtual public hearings scheduled for August to gather community feedback.

NYPA president and CEO Justin Driscoll said: “Despite federal uncertainties surrounding renewable energy, the Power Authority remains laser-focused on building a diverse portfolio of emission-free power generation that will support the increasing power demands on New York’s electric grid.

“The draft update to our Renewables Strategic Plan includes more than 200 projects representing nearly 7GW—doubling the total energy capacity opportunities outlined in our inaugural plan published only six months ago.”

In a separate action, the NYPA Board of Trustees has approved economic development awards to stimulate nearly $395m in private investment and support 616 jobs.

This includes allocations under the ReCharge NY programme, distributing over 2,300kW of low-cost power to nine companies across various regions such as the Capital District and Long Island.

These allocations are projected to directly support 579 existing and new jobs while encouraging nearly $35m in capital investments.

Notable recipients include Briggs & Stratton in Madison County and Supreme Screw Products on Long Island. Additionally, more than $1.5m from Western New York Power Proceeds funding will be granted to the Aquarium of Niagara and Natrion.

Last month, the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) approved infrastructure projects valued at $636.2m to address grid constraints.

Initiatives from companies like Consolidated Edison and National Grid are included, adding 642MW of new electrification capacity to help decarbonise transportation and building sectors in the state.