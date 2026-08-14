The two sites will combine 360MWp of solar capacity with 300MW/1.2GWh of BESS. Credit: © Edify Energy Pty Ltd.

Edify Energy has achieved financial close on the Ganymirra and Majors Creek solar and battery hybrid projects, located in North Queensland, Australia.

The two integrated sites will combine 360MWp of solar capacity with 300MW/1.2GWh of battery storage energy systems (BESS).

They have secured backing through a portfolio financing package that involves 14 international and domestic lenders.

In total, around A$3.2bn ($2.26bn) of financing has been committed across Ganymirra, Majors Creek, and two other Edify Energy projects, Guthrie’s Gap and Smoky Creek, which reached financial close in May 2026.

The Ganymirra and Majors Creek developments are also supported by the Australian Government’s Capacity Investment Scheme. These two sites are Edify’s third and fourth projects to reach financial close under this scheme.

According to Edify, the construction phase will provide about 400 local jobs, with 10 permanent roles expected once operations commence.

The company anticipates over $450m in investment will flow into regional communities, including local procurement, support for First Nations businesses, employment, and related economic activity.

Edify Energy CEO Ben Warne said: “We are proud of the contribution that these projects will make to the objectives in the Queensland Energy Roadmap, in delivering affordable, reliable and sustainable energy for all Queenslanders.

“Projects succeed when communities share in the prosperity. Ganymirra and Majors Creek are backed by commitments to local procurement, employment, training and long-term Community and First Nations funding, creating a legacy that will extend throughout the projects’ operating life and beyond.”

DT Infrastructure has been named as the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor, CATL will supply the batteries, and Powerlink will lead on network and connection works.

The projects are expected to reach final operations by 2028. Once operational, they are expected to generate enough electricity annually to supply more than 100,000 homes.

Combined, the developments are projected to produce 800,000MWh of electricity per year and save approximately 273,697 tonnes of CO 2 emissions annually.