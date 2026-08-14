Construction of the Shah Deniz Compression platform is scheduled to be completed in 2029. Credit: BP.

Emerson has been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract to deliver automation systems for the $2.9bn Shah Deniz Compression project, operated by BP in the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan.

The contract extends an established relationship between BP and Emerson, which previously provided main automation contractor services on other developments including Azeri Central East and Shah Deniz Stage 2.

The project involves the construction of an electrically powered, normally unattended offshore production platform.

This facility is designed to access low-pressure gas reserves in the Shah Deniz field and serve as a central compression hub, managing gas from the Shah Deniz Alpha and Bravo platforms.

The offshore platform will be equipped with four 11MW compressors and will be operated remotely from BP’s onshore Sangachal terminal, located 55km south of Baku.

Under the contract, Emerson will supply integrated control and safety systems, including its DeltaV Distributed Control System and DeltaV Safety Instrumented System.

These systems are set to provide process control, safety shutdown, fire and gas detection, and power management functionality.

Emerson CEO Ram Krishnan said: “Emerson has served as the main automation contractor for the Shah Deniz development for over a decade, demonstrating how our proven, end-to-end execution model delivers well beyond the initial build.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with BP, deploying advanced systems to enable remote operations and significantly expand the production profile of Shah Deniz.”

Emerson stated its technology would allow real-time visibility and control of critical operations from the onshore site.

BP’s aim with the new compression platform is to maximise gas recovery and production efficiency.

The project is expected to enable the production and export of approximately 50 billion cubic metres of additional gas and about 25 million barrels of condensate.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2029, with gas compression from the Alpha platform targeted for the same year and the Bravo platform anticipated to follow in 2030.

Emerson’s scope also includes cloud engineering and digital twin technology, intended to support virtual testing, integration, and operator training.

The company says its approach intends to improve predictability, reduce costs and complexity, and accommodate late-stage project changes.