Image: Vestas secures 53MW wind turbine order for three projects in Poland. Photo: courtesy of Peter Dargatz from Pixabay.

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has secured an order to supply a total of 53MW wind turbines for three wind farms in Kujawsko region, Poland.

Pacifico Group and Green Bear have awarded the contract to Vestas to supply turbines to Debowa Laka, Swiecie and 12 W projects.

For the three projects, Vestas will provide V110-2.2MW, V126-3.45MW and V136-3.45MW machines with site-specific rotor sizes, ratings and hub heights, in order to maximise power production and cater for specific local site constraints.

Under the contract, the wind turbine manufacturer will be responsible for the supply, installation and commission of wind turbines along with a 20-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Pacifico Energy Partners managing director Ulf Oesterlin said: “The order is an important step in our strategy to further diversify our growing portfolio in Europe and to significantly decarbonise electricity in Europe.

“It is the first of many more renewable projects to be co-developed and built by Pacifico and Optima Wind Group teams in the future.”

To reduce turbine downtime and optimise the energy output, the three wind projects will feature a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution.

Vestas is expected to begin the turbine delivery in the second quarter of 2020, while commissioning is scheduled in the fourth quarter of the same year.

Vestas Northern & Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “We are determined to contribute to the overall growth of renewable energy production in Poland and we look forward to maximise our customer’s return on investment by offering a competitive cost of energy.”

