For this order, Vestas will supply its 4.2MW turbines and will also provide AOM service for the next 20 years

Image: Vestas wins wind turbine order for for the Cerro Tigre wind farm in Chile. Photo: Courtesy of Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas has received an order in Chile from Mainstream Renewable Power to supply 185MW of turbines for the Cerro Tigre wind farm, to be located in the Antofagasta region.

As per the order, Vestas has agreed to supply and install 44 of its V117-4.2 MW wind turbines and will also provide Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service for the operation and maintenance of the wind farm for the next 20 years.

Vestas to begin turbine delivery in Q3 2020

Vestas stated that the turbine delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2020 and the wind farm is expected to reach commercial operation in 2021.

Mainstream Renewable Power Latin America general manager Manuel Tagle said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Vestas at the Cerro Tigre wind farm, which is part of our wholly-owned and fully-contracted 1.3 GW Andes Renovables wind and solar generation platform in Chile.

“When fully operational, it will generate enough carbon-free electricity to supply more than one in every six Chilean homes and will play an important role in helping to reduce the cost of electricity generation in the country.”

The Cerro Tigre wind project was awarded during the 2016 distribution companies tender and already received environmental and grid connection permits.

Vestas LATAM South Cone Sales Senior Director Andrés Gismondi said: “We are very glad to have signed our first contract with Mainstream Renewable Power in Chile. We share a common set of values and a vision on the need to transition to renewable energies. Hopefully we will be able to benefit them greatly with the competitiveness of our 4 MW platform.”

Last month, the company secured an order from Finish energy company EPV Energia to supply 21 of its V150-5.6 MW turbines for the Paskoonharju II wind farm to be located in Teuva, Finland.

To maximise energy production at the site, Vestas stated that it will combine the V150-5.6 MW turbines’ robust design and large rotors with 155m towers and a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Delivery of the turbines is scheduled to take place in the second quarter of 2021 and while commissioning is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2021.