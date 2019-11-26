Finland energy supplier EPV Energia has awarded the contract to Vestas to supply 118MW EnVentus wind turbines

Image: Vestas to supply 118 MW EnVentus for Paskoonharju II wind project in Finland. Photo: courtesy of Free-Photos from Pixabay.

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has secured an order to supply wind turbines for Paskoonharju II wind project in the municipality of Teuva, Finland.

Considering the strong wind conditions in the project’s area, Vestas has customised a solution that combines 21 V150-5.6-MW turbines design and large rotors with 155m towers to increase energy production for the project’s lifetime.

Under the contract, the company will be responsible to supply, install and commissioning of the wind turbines along with a 30-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement.

The project will feature a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution

EPV Tuulivoima managing director Frans Liski said: “EPV’s wind power development has always been based on a long-term viewpoint with a market-driven approach.

“We trust in Vestas’ strong experience and track record operating in a merchant environment”.

Vestas said that the project will feature a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution to reduce turbine downtime and optimise the energy output.

The wind turbine manufacturer is scheduled to start the turbine deliver in the second quarter of 2021, while commissioning at the wind farm is due to begin in the third quarter of 2021.

Vestas Northern & Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “This order from our valued and long-term customer EPV Energia underlines the V150-5.6 MW turbine’s perfect fit with the Finnish wind conditions.

“By deploying the most advanced EnVentus turbines with customised towers, we ensure the lowest cost of energy creating maximum value for our customer’s business case.”

