Image: Vestas to supply ten wind turbines for 42 MW Fjallboheden wind farm in Sweden. Photo: courtesy of Free-Photos from Pixabay.

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has secured an order to supply ten wind turbines for 42MW Fjallboheden wind farm in Sweden.

Swiss renewal energy supplier Fu-Gen AG has awarded the contract to Vestas to supply V150-4.2MW wind turbines.

As part of the deal, Vestas will provide turbines equipped with the company’s Anti-Icing System to reduce ice formation on blades, which will help increase power generation during cold climate at the wind farm that is located in the northwest of Skellefteå in Northern Sweden.

Under the contract, the company will be responsible to supply, install and commissioning of the wind turbines along with a 27-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Turbine delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2021

Fu-Gen AG chairman Matthias Rapp said: “This project is a major first milestone for Fu-Gen and its partner Abraxas Capital Management in the Swedish market.

“We are delighted to have Vestas as the supplier of turbines and of the AOM service agreement and look forward to a fruitful cooperation for the future.”

The wind turbine manufacturer said that the project will feature a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution to reduce turbine downtime and optimise the energy output.

Vestas is scheduled to start the turbine deliver in the second quarter of 2021, while commissioning at the wind farm is due to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Vestas Northern & Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “With the Fjällboheden project, Vestas once again demonstrates the ability to offer wind energy solutions and services that optimise the cost of energy in a demanding climatic environment, while at the same time create maximum value for our valued customer.”

Recently, Vestas has secured a contract to supply 48MW of wind turbines for the expansion of the 52MW Astana wind project in Kazakhstan.

Under the contract, the company will deliver 14 units of V117-3.45MW wind turbines equipped with its Low Temperature Operation, designed for optimal performance in Western Kasakhstan’s dry continental climate with extremely fluctuating temperatures and high wind conditions.