The company will be responsible for the production, delivery, and maintenance and warranty service of 100 SG 14-236 DD turbines, which collectively will meet the power consumption needs of over two million households in Poland

The Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III projects will be equipped with 100 SG 14-236 DD turbines from Siemens Gamesa. (Credit: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy)

Siemens Gamesa has been chosen by Equinor and Polenergia for supplying turbines for the 1.44GW Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III offshore wind farms in the southwestern Baltic Sea.

Under the final contracts awarded by the two energy companies, Siemens Gamesa will be responsible for the production, delivery, and maintenance and warranty service of 100 SG 14-236 DD turbines. Around this time, last year, Siemens Gamesa was selected by the duo as their preferred supplier of wind turbines for the two projects.

SG 14-236 DD marks the largest offshore wind turbine to have been manufactured so far by Siemens Gamesa.

Each of the turbines to be supplied to the Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III offshore wind farms will have a power generation capacity of 14.4MW. The wind farms will be located in the Polish exclusive economic zone, at approximately 37km and 22km from the port of Łeba.

The monopiles for the Polish offshore wind projects will be supplied by Dutch firm Sif. Each of the wind farms will have 50 turbines.

According to Polenergia, a single revolution of the rotor of the wind turbines can generate clean energy that will meet the electricity requirements for four days of one Polish home.

Overall, the Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III projects are designed to meet the power consumption needs of over two million households in Poland, while bolstering the Central European country’s energy security.

Polenergia CEO Michał Michalski said: “The ordered offshore wind turbines for the Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III projects are the flagship model of Siemens Gamesa, achieving impressive power output.

“The finalisation of contracts for the production and delivery of offshore wind turbines are crucial for the development of our projects in the Baltic Sea and represents a very important step in the development of the entire offshore wind energy sector in Poland.”

Michalski expects the two offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea to feed the Polish power grid as early as 2027.

Last month, Hellenic Cables, the cables business of Cenergy, was awarded a contract to deliver inter array cables for the Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III offshore wind farms.