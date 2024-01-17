Hellenic Cables will be responsible for the design, manufacturing, testing, and supply of approximately 205km of 66kV submarine inter-array cables and associated accessories for Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III

(Credit: © Hellenic Cables)

Hellenic Cables, the cable division of Cenergy Holdings, inked a new agreement to provide inter-array cables for the offshore wind farms Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III located in Poland.

The MWF Bałtyk II & III offshore wind farm projects in Poland, developed by the joint venture of Equinor and Polenergia, have enlisted Hellenic Cables as the primary subcontractor. In collaboration with Seaway7, Hellenic Cables will be responsible for the design, manufacturing, testing, and supply of approximately 205km of 66kV submarine inter-array cables and associated accessories for these projects.

The wind farms, covering areas of 122km2 and 117km2 for Bałtyk II and III respectively, are strategically located in the southwestern Baltic Sea within Polish waters. The water depths in these areas range from 20 to 45m.

The submarine cables for the Bałtyk II and III offshore wind farms will be produced by Hellenic Cables at its advanced, vertically integrated facility in Corinth, Greece. The entirety of the required cables is scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2026.

Cenergy Holdings CEO Alexis Alexiou said: “We are very honoured for this new contract award by Seaway 7, where we will deliver the inter array cable systems for Bałtyk II & III offshore wind projects. We are enthusiastic and look forward to delivering the project safely and supporting the energy transition in the Baltic region.”

Seaway7 project manager Tom Rijnders said: “Seaway7 are pleased to confirm that we have awarded the supply of inter-array cables for the Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III offshore wind farms to Hellenic Cables.

“We are delighted to be working with Hellenic Cables once again, following our successful collaboration on previous offshore wind projects. This contract award reflects our confidence in Hellenic Cables expertise and capabilities, and we look forward to advancing this project together.”