Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has secured an order to deliver 48MW of turbines for the expansion of the 52MW Astana wind project in Kazakhstan.

Kazakh developer TSATEK Green Energy has awarded the contract to Vestas following the previous installation and commissioning of the 52MW first phase of the Astana wind project this year.

For the second phase of the wind project, Vestas will supply 14 units of V117-3.45MW wind turbines equipped with Vestas Low Temperature Operation, designed for optimal performance in Western Kasakhstan’s dry continental climate with extremely fluctuating temperatures and high wind conditions.

TSATEK Green Energy director Yedil Saryyev said: “During the realisation of the first phase of the Astana wind project, TSATEK Green Energy LLP has received valuable support from our trusted partner Vestas, with its extensive experience and highly qualified personnel, that fully meets all requirements for the supply and installation of wind turbines in Kazakhstan.

“The decision to cooperate with Vestas has lived up to our expectations, therefore we have mutually increased the project capacity up to 100 MW.

“As for us, it is an honor that the world leader in wind, Vestas, contributes not only to our project, but also to our country.”

The deal includes the supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines along with a ten-year service Active Output Management (AOM 4000) service agreement and VestasOnline Business SCADA solution.

The company is scheduled to start turbine deliveries during the second quarter of 2020.

Vestas Northern & Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “This order from TSATEK Green Energy LLP is underlining Vestas’ ability to deliver competitive wind energy solutions also for markets with low temperature climatic conditions.”

For the first phase of the project, Vestas delivered turbines in both 3.3 MW load optimised mode and standard 3.45 MW rating.