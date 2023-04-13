Production from the Bravo platform was halted, the fire was then successfully and quickly extinguished and the platform subsequently evacuated

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (AIM: TRIN), the independent E&P company focused on Trinidad and Tobago, can confirm that at approximately 21:15 local time on Monday 10 April a generator-related fire occurred on Trinity’s Bravo Platform in the Trintes Field, offshore east coast Trinidad.

Production from the Bravo platform was halted, the fire was then successfully and quickly extinguished and the platform subsequently evacuated. As a precautionary measure, production from the other Trintes platforms, Delta and Alpha, was also shut down.

Four operators were onboard Trintes Bravo at the time of the incident with two sustaining minor burns and all four impacted due to smoke inhalation. All four operators received medical treatment for minor injuries and continue to be monitored.

No hydrocarbons were released into the environment as a result of this incident.

On Tuesday, 11 April, a multi-disciplinary team was mobilised to the Bravo platform to comprehensively assess the exact cause and extent of damage arising from the incident and the remediation required to return the facility to service. The damage is limited to a generator with the platform structure and other platform electricals and equipment in good order. The Company estimates replacement of the generator and associated repairs on the Bravo platform will be completed within three to four days and will initiate production restart in a phased manner once approval is received from the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries.

Alpha and Delta crews also conducted precautionary checks ahead of restarting oil production which commenced late evening on Tuesday 11 April 2023, with all previously producing wells coming back online overnight. As is normally the case with any shut down and restart, well flow rates will be optimised over the coming days to attain pre-shut-in production levels.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Team working on this incident for their diligence, which facilitated a quick and resilient response.

Oil production from the Bravo platform accounts for approximately 350 bopd. Total Trintes field production is approximately 1,010 bopd.

