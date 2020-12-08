The offshore wind farm which is expected to begin operations in 2025, will be located about 14.7km offshore in Changhua County

Teras Offshore will provide wind turbine installation vessels. (Credit: Pixabay/Thomas G.)

Teras Offshore, a subsidiary of Ezion, has won a $83m contract from Foxwell Energy to transport and install wind turbines at the 300MW Taipower Offshore Wind Project Phase II in Taiwan.

Foxwell Energy, an affiliate of Shinfox, had won the tender from Taiwan Power for the development of the Taipower Offshore Wind Project Phase II at a total contract cost of $2.11bn (NT$62.89bn). Shinfox is the renewable energy arm of Cheng Uei Precision Industry.

As per the terms of the contract, Teras Offshore will provide wind turbine installation vessels and will transport and install the 31 offshore wind turbines.

The wind farm is located about 14.7km west of Lukang in Changhua County and is expected to begin operations in the later part of 2025. The project is expected to be powered by Siemens Gamesa’s wind turbines.

When operational, the wind farm is expected to generate about 1 billion kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually, enough to power about 270,000 Taiwanese households.

Shinfox is expected to begin offshore surveys this year

Shinfox is expected to begin offshore surveys such as geological seabed investigations, this year. The detailed design is expected to be carried out next year. The manufacture of the subsctructures, wind turbines and related equipment is expected to take place in 2022.

Installation of the subsea cables, foundations and the wind turbines could take place in 2024 and 2025.

Shinfox will also provide maintenance services for the wind farm during the first five years, after it begins operations.

At the same time, Taipower’s phase 1 of the wind farm with 109.2MW capacity is scheduled to be integrated into the nation’s electricity grid by the end of this year.

When phase 1 and phase 2 of the offshore wind farm are the connected to the grid in 2025, they together will generate about 1.345 billion kWh of clean electricity annually, helping to achieve the government’s goal of energy transformation and to promote green energy development.