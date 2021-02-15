The global investment firm's renewable-focused scheme helps investors to identify funds that are true-to-label, make a positive impact on the environment and are invested in a socially and responsible manner

ThomasLloyd has announced its Sustainable Infrastructure Income Fund (SIIF) has surpassed €100m ($121m) in assets under management.

The global investment and advisory firm’s scheme is the world’s first fully regulated, open-ended public infrastructure fund, listed on the Luxembourg stock exchange’s Green Exchange – a dedicated platform for green, social and sustainable securities.

The Zurich-based company claims the SIIF helps investors to identify funds that are true-to-label, make a positive impact on the environment and are invested in a socially and responsible manner.

ThomasLloyd’s Group founder and CEO Michael Sieg said: “We are delighted that this fund has surpassed an industry milestone of €100m in assets under management.

“The energy transition already underway is a structural shift driven by the realisation that reliance on fossil fuels is wholly incompatible with the Paris Agreement on greenhouse gas emissions. Addressing this challenge is key.

“We look forward to playing an even greater role, building on our deep knowledge and successful execution track record of deploying capital in real assets in fast-growing economies.”

Sustainable Infrastructure Income Fund is invested predominately in the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia

Sieg said the firm listed the SIIF in 2018 in response to “strong demand” from fund selectors, institutional investors and the wholesale market across Europe and the UK.

“Previously investors have thought that investing in infrastructure is limited to institutions, requiring significant initial capital and a holding period of more than 10 years making it unattainable for many,” he added.

“The semi-liquid SIIF makes direct investing in private infrastructure accessible to a broader range of market participants and offers instant access to sustainable infrastructure real assets.

“Increasingly, global investors are looking for stable, yield generating investments that have little correlation to traditional asset classes. The SIIF provides investors with both attractive risk-adjusted returns and predictable long-term yields.”

ThomasLloyd said the fund’s underlying investment strategy has a successful 10-year track record and has delivered an annual performance exceeding 12% net of fees.

The SIIF invests directly in a diversified portfolio of privately held, sustainable infrastructure assets. These investments, in high growth and emerging markets – predominately in the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia – have helped, and will continue to “transform lives and communities”, according to the investment firm.

The fund’s portfolio consists of three operational biomass plants in the Philippines with 70 megawatts (MW), delivering clean energy to 724,000 people and reducing C02 by 57,680 tonnes per annum (tpa).

It also manages three operational solar power plants in the Philippines with 80MW, reaching 233,000 people and reducing CO2 by 65,915 tpa.

In India, ThomasLloyd is invested in six operational solar power plants, across four states with a total capacity of 234MW, while capacity for an additional 150MW is already funded.