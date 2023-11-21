Subsea7’s scope includes the disconnection, recovery, and disposal of 10 flexible risers, three umbilicals and nine mooring lines

Subsea7 awarded decommissioning contract in Brazil. (Credit: SUBSEA7)

Subsea7 announced the award of a sizeable contract by Shell for the decommissioning of subsea infrastructure associated with the FPSO Fluminense in the Bijupirá and Salema fields of the Campos Basin, at 700m water depth.

Subsea7’s scope includes the disconnection, recovery, and disposal of 10 flexible risers, three umbilicals and nine mooring lines. Offshore works are planned to start in December 2023.

Yann Cottart, Subsea7 Brazil Vice-President, said: “Twenty years ago, Subsea7 installed the flexibles and umbilicals for Shell’s Bijupirá and Salema fields and, two decades later, we’re proud to be one of Shell’s chosen contractors to take part in the completion of this field’s life cycle.”

Source: Company Press Release