SLB will be responsible for safe and reliable operations in challenging reservoir conditions. Credit: SLB.

SLB has secured a $1.5bn (Kd460.66m), five-year integrated contract from Kuwait Oil Company for the next stage of the Mutriba field development in Kuwait.

The scope of the contract encompasses the design, development and production management of the field as it enters a more complex phase of development characterised by high-pressure and high-temperature reservoirs with sour conditions.

The contract expands SLB’s role in the ongoing project, building on its existing subsurface knowledge of the Mutriba field to assist in planning and execution. The Kuwaiti field began production last year.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

SLB previously worked with Kuwait Oil Company to enable the first early production from the field by deploying the Mutriba long-term testing facility (MLTTF). The compact, modular facility, qualified for ultra-sour service, was designed, fabricated and commissioned in under four months, according to SLB.

The latest contract won by the company aims to address technically challenging and remote resources while maintaining capital efficiency and considering environmental factors.

SLB will take on end-to-end responsibilities to ensure safe and reliable operations in the demanding reservoir conditions.

SLB geographies executive vice-president Steve Gassen said: “This award reflects the strength of our long-standing partnership with Kuwait Oil Company and the trust built over decades of working together.

“As development of the Mutriba field moves into its next stage, we are taking on end-to-end responsibility to support safe, reliable execution in complex reservoir conditions.”

Recently, SLB received two contracts, spanning five years, from Petroleum Development Oman for the supply of wellheads and artificial lift technologies in Block-6, the largest oil and gas concession in Oman. These agreements aim to enhance in-country value.

The contracts entail the delivery of low-pressure, high-pressure and thermal wellheads, along with electric submersible and progressive cavity pumps.

These technologies are expected to boost recovery rates and prolong the productive lifespan of assets in Block-6.