The conditional approval was formally presented on 26 October, during the opening of Singapore International Energy Week. Credit: © Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS).

Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) has granted conditional approval to Sembcorp Utilities, marking a key step forward for the Vietnam-Malaysia-Singapore (VMS) renewable electricity initiative.

The VMS project seeks to import up to 1.3GW of renewable electricity into Singapore via a transnational power corridor linking the three countries. It is anticipated to become operational in 2035.

Sembcorp Utilities, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, has been designated as the importer for the proposed scheme.

The conditional approval will allow consortia involved in the project to move ahead with further development, subject to regulatory and project-specific clearances.

The VMS initiative plans to utilise Vietnam’s offshore wind resources in conjunction with solar and battery energy storage facilities based in Malaysia to generate the renewable electricity.

Under the outlined arrangement, power produced in Vietnam would be transmitted through Malaysia and distributed to both Singapore and Malaysia.

Malaysia is set to play both a consumer and transit role in this regional power network.

The latest regulatory clearance builds on a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) signed in May 2025.

The agreement involves a consortium comprising PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC), which is part of Vietnam National Industry–Energy Group (Petrovietnam), and Sembcorp Utilities, and the MY Energy Consortium.

The MY Energy Consortium, consists of Malaysia’s Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS).

According to the participants, technical and commercial activities between these partners have progressed in collaboration with authorities and stakeholders in Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore since the JDA was finalised.

The conditional approval was formally presented on 26 October, during the opening of Singapore International Energy Week.

The ceremony included attendance from top executives involved in the partnership.

Government representatives from Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam witnessed the event.

The VMS project forms part of wider plans to develop Southeast Asia’s renewable energy resources, increase energy links between countries, and support the goals of the ASEAN Power Grid.