Nordex intends to collaborate with local companies during the project’s construction. Credit: Tobias Arhelger/Shutterstock.com.

The Nordex Group has announced its entry into the New Zealand wind energy market after securing a contract from Mercury, an electricity generation and retail company.

Under the agreement, Nordex will supply 40 N133/4.8 turbines for a new wind farm in Otago, South Island, with a total capacity of 192MW.

The contract also includes a 30-year comprehensive service arrangement between the two companies.

Named Puke Kapo Hau, the wind farm is the second stage of the Mahinerangi Wind Farm in Otago. It is scheduled to begin construction in November 2026 and will take two years to complete.

The site is characterised by average wind speeds exceeding 8m/s, which is expected to facilitate effective wind energy generation.

Nordex plans to begin installing the first turbine, mounted on a 90m tubular steel tower, in early 2028.

The first phase of commissioning is scheduled for mid-2028.

Nordex Group Australia managing director Alberto Perez said: “Entering the New Zealand market with Mercury as our first customer represents an important step for the Nordex Group.

“New Zealand has excellent wind resources and ambitious renewable energy opportunities, making it a very attractive market for us. We are particularly pleased that Mercury has placed its confidence in our technology and our team for this significant project.

“With the combination of the N133/4.8 and our long-term service offering, we look forward to supporting Mercury over the full life cycle of the wind farm.”

Once operational, Puke Kapo Hau is projected to produce around 535GW-hours of renewable electricity annually.

Nordex intends to collaborate with local companies during the project’s construction and operational phases.

Planned involvement includes New Zealand-based contractors for crane operations, turbine installation and final commissioning activities.

Mercury operates a renewable generation portfolio in the country, which includes geothermal, hydro and wind. It also supplies electricity, broadband, gas and mobile services throughout the country.

In August 2026, Nordex signed an agreement with Türkerler Holding to supply and install wind turbines totalling around 525MW for a project in Türkiye.