The company’s overall backlog now totals $14.4bn, including $13.2bn for natural gas projects. Credit: Jeff Whyte/Shutterstock.com.

Kinder Morgan has committed $4.7bn as its share of investments in two natural gas pipeline joint ventures (JVs), driven by increasing demand from power generation, data centres and liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities.

The company announced final investment decisions (FIDs) for both the Southeast Connector Project and the Permian Link Project during the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2026).

Together, they account for most of the $5.4bn of additions that Kinder Morgan made to its expansion project backlog.

The company’s overall backlog now totals $14.4bn, including $13.2bn of natural gas projects.

The Southeast Connector Project, operated through Southern Natural Gas, is designed to deliver up to 2.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) of natural gas across approximately 470 miles of new pipelines.

Kinder Morgan’s share of the project is expected to be $3.1bn.

The pipeline aims to address growing demand from customers in the south-east and is scheduled for phased completion from Q4 2030, pending regulatory approvals.

In the second major JV, Kinder Morgan’s portion of the investment in the Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America’s Permian Link Project amounts to approximately $1.6bn.

The total project cost for this 434-mile pipeline development is estimated at $4.2bn.

On completion, it will provide roughly 2.8bcf/d of transportation capacity, supporting new power generation and underpinned by long-term transportation agreements.

Service is targeted for Q3 2030, subject to permits and approvals.

Kinder Morgan has also sanctioned further phases of its Creekside Lateral Project in Texas, with additional funding commitments bringing total investment to around $235m.

The project is intended to serve data centre and industrial clients, with capacity for future expansion.

Elsewhere, the company authorised progression of the Bear Creek Storage Expansion Project and noted the near completion of its more than $500m Plantation North Expansion, both supporting natural gas demand across the Gulf Coast and Haynesville Basin.

Kinder Morgan CEO Kim Dang said: “This quarter we increased our expansion project backlog to $14.4bn, including the largest natural gas project backlog in company history at $13.2bn.

“Two new major projects in the backlog include Southern Natural Gas Company’s (SNG) Southeast Connector and Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America’s (NGPL) Permian Link.”

Alongside these infrastructure developments, Kinder Morgan has reported record financial results for Q3 2026.

Net income attributable to the company reached $764m, up from $628m a year earlier.

Adjusted net income rose by 22% to $792m, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increased by 9% to $2.18bn.

Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 and adjusted EPS of $0.35 were both 21% higher than Q3 2025.