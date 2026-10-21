The funding is being provided through the Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grant programme. Credit: NORRIE3699/Shutterstock.com.

The US Department of Energy (DoE) has confirmed an additional allocation of nearly $967m for projects aimed at modernising the country’s power grid and reducing electricity costs.

The funding is being provided through the Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grant programme and will be directed to states, territories and tribal entities across the US.

According to the DoE, the investment is intended to support various locally led projects.

The funds will be used to upgrade critical components of electricity infrastructure, with the aim of preventing disruptions in power supply and supporting the nation’s increasing electricity demands.

The department states that these efforts are expected to contribute to lower energy costs for both households and businesses.

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said: “Lowering costs and unleashing prosperity are top priorities for President Trump. These commonsense investments provide resources directly to states, territories and tribes to lower electricity costs and strengthen grid reliability for American businesses and families.”

The DoE indicated that these grants form part of the current administration’s energy policy objective.

It stated that enhancing grid resilience is necessary to ensure that communities and businesses have access to dependable electricity, particularly during disruptive events.

The investment will enable authorities at state, territory and tribal levels to fund projects designed to improve infrastructure and system performance.

US DoE Office of Electricity Assistant Secretary Katie Jereza said: “A strong and dependable grid is the backbone of American economic prosperity.

“This funding will help Americans across the country, including our tribal partners, optimise their electricity systems and prepare for future growth while strengthening energy security and deploying technologies that can lower the long-term cost of delivering reliable power.”

The DoE has emphasised that the additional resources will be used to further modernise infrastructure, increase grid reliability and assist with delivering more affordable electricity to consumers.

The Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grant programme is focused on enabling infrastructure improvements at the local level, with the goal of ensuring continued energy supply and security.

Earlier this month, the US DoE chose the Three Corners Connector project to enter negotiations for potential funding through its Speed to Power through Accelerated Reconductoring and other Key Advanced Transmission Technology Upgrades programme.