The FPU sits roughly 375km off WA’s Pilbara coast, within the Scarborough Energy Project. Credit: James Jones Jr/Shutterstock.com.

Woodside Energy has suspended activity at a floating production unit (FPU) central to its $12.5bn (A$17.91bn) Scarborough natural gas development following a protest by Greenpeace off Western Australia’s (WA) north-west coast, reported Reuters.

Four Greenpeace Australia Pacific activists climbed onto the 70,000t semi-submersible platform, having set out from the organisation’s Rainbow Warrior vessel.

The unit sits roughly 375km off WA’s Pilbara coast, within the Scarborough Energy Project.

The Scarborough Energy Project has advanced to more than 98% completion, not counting the ongoing modifications to Pluto Train 1.

The development is currently moving towards delivering its first cargo of liquefied natural gas, with a target date set for the fourth quarter of 2026.

Two of the four activists remained on the platform overnight, sheltering in “temporary hanging tents”, with the group stating that the pair would “occupy the platform for as long as possible”.

Woodside confirmed the disruption on Sunday, with a spokesperson saying “operations at the Scarborough FPU remain safely paused”.

The company characterised the boarding as “unauthorised access” that prompted a temporary halt to pre-commissioning work.

The demonstration was directed at Woodside’s separate proposed Browse development rather than Scarborough itself.

Greenpeace argues that the Browse project, which it says could require up to 57 wells, poses a direct threat to Scott Reef.

The remote coral system, said to be Australia’s largest free-standing oceanic reef, provides a foraging habitat for the endangered pygmy blue whale and nesting grounds for green sea turtles.

Woodside has maintained that it expects no physical contact with the reef above a water depth of 75m.

Greenpeace cited survey data suggesting more than 70% of Perth residents oppose drilling at Scott Reef, adding that roughly half a million people have signed a petition urging the federal government to block the project.

The Australian Border Force said it was coordinating with federal and state agencies but offered no further update on Sunday.

In June 2026, Woodside exercised its pre-emption right to acquire PetroChina International Investment (Australia)’s 10.67% participating interest in the Browse Joint Venture.