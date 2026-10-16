The line will use 500kV double-circuit overhead transmission technology. Credit: © ACCIONA.

Australia’s VicGrid has selected ACCIONA as the development partner for the Gippsland offshore wind transmission project, which aims to connect new offshore wind energy to Victoria’s electricity grid.

The infrastructure will support the state’s renewable energy ambitions and help ensure the reliability of power supply as coal-fired stations close.

Under the agreement, ACCIONA will be responsible for the financing solution, design, construction, operation and maintenance of the transmission link.

The project is set to connect up to 2GW of wind energy generated off the Gippsland coast, which VicGrid estimates will be sufficient to power 1.5 million homes.

The route for the proposed transmission line has already been identified, running between the Loy Yang Power Station switchyard and a planned new terminal station near Giffard.

The line will use 500kV double-circuit overhead transmission technology.

The completion of this project is currently expected by 2031, subject to the necessary environmental, planning and statutory approvals.

VicGrid, which will remain involved throughout the project’s development phase, launched a competitive tender in 2024 that led to ACCIONA’s appointment.

The selection criteria included requirements for working with landholders, local communities and Traditional Owners throughout project delivery.

During the development phase, ACCIONA will work with VicGrid on project design, securing equipment and project management, as well as assisting with the Environment Effects Statement, planning and obtaining necessary approvals.

Upon conclusion of this stage, ACCIONA will submit a final project offer to VicGrid for consideration before beginning construction.

ACCIONA Infrastructure Australia and New Zealand CEO Peter Regan said: “ACCIONA is proud to bring the strength of our integrated business model, together with our extensive experience in delivering complex energy and infrastructure projects, to support Victoria’s transition to a cleaner and more resilient energy future.

“Collaboration is at the heart of everything we do, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with our partners and stakeholders to create lasting value for Gippsland and deliver positive outcomes for all Victorians.”

ACCIONA is a Spain-based sustainable infrastructure company with operations in more than 60 countries. It has operated in Australia for more than two decades, managing a range of energy and infrastructure projects.

In July 2026, ACCIONA Energía completed the sale of a 361MW portfolio of operating wind farms in Spain to Galp New Energies for $491.2m (€432m).