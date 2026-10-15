The facility will be built using Fluence’s Gridstack Pro 5000 platform. Credit: Snapshot freddy/Shutterstock.com.

Vattenfall has awarded Fluence Energy a contract to supply and support a large-scale battery energy storage facility at the Brunsbüttel site, currently the location of a decommissioned nuclear power plant in Germany.

The agreement includes both the delivery of the storage system and long-term service for the facility, which will have a capacity exceeding 1GW-hour (GWh) and an output of 254MW.

The project is expected to become operational by the end of 2028.

Once completed, the Brunsbüttel project will be among the largest battery energy storage system (BESS) installations in Germany and represents Vattenfall’s most substantial battery commitment so far.

The facility will be built using Fluence’s Gridstack Pro 5000 platform, which incorporates battery systems and associated power conversion equipment. It also includes an energy management system designed to enhance grid resilience and support renewable energy integration.

Fluence is responsible for providing a turnkey solution covering engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning, along with ongoing long-term service to help maintain performance over the facility’s lifespan.

The four-hour BESS is designed to respond to fluctuations in electricity supply and demand as Germany experiences increasing amounts of wind and solar generation and growing price volatility.

Vattenfall solar and batteries head Claus Wattendrup said: “Projects like this battery storage facility play an important role in strengthening the resilience of the energy system and enabling the continued integration of renewable power generation.

“Together with Fluence as our long-term partner, we are creating a flexible asset that can respond to changing electricity market needs for many years to come.

“The project will further strengthen our portfolio of flexibility solutions and support the transition away from fossil fuels.”

The company reached a final investment decision last month to build the Brunsbüttel BESS facility.

Construction is set to begin in 2027, with grid connection planned to the 50Hz, 380kV transmission network by late 2028.

The new installation will nearly double Vattenfall’s existing battery storage portfolio.