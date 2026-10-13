The West Carina drill-ship has secured a contract worth approximately $420m in Indonesia. Credit: nikkytok/Shutterstock.com.

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill has secured a series of contract awards and extensions for its deepwater fleet in Indonesia, Malaysia, Angola and the US Gulf of Mexico.

The announcements cover the West Carina, West Capella, Sonangol Libongos and Sevan Louisiana rigs.

In Indonesia, Seadrill has secured a contract for the West Carina with an undisclosed operator.

The deal, which includes a mobilisation fee but excludes additional services, has a total value of approximately $420m for a firm term of around 880 days.

The contract also includes options, at pre-agreed prices, for up to an additional 880 days. Operations are scheduled to begin in the first half of 2027.

The West Carina is a seventh-generation, ultra-deep-water, dual-activity drill-ship built by Samsung in South Korea in 2014.

The drill-ship measures 748ft × 137ft, with design water-depth and drilling-depth limits of 12,000ft and 37,500ft, respectively.

Activity in Malaysia will see the West Capella continue work with its current client after all remaining priced options were exercised.

This extension will add 120 days to the rig’s schedule and is valued at around $41m, while additional unpriced options for a further 120 days will contribute approximately $53m to the contract’s value.

The rig is expected to work in direct continuation through February 2028.

The West Capella is a sixth-generation, ultra-deep-water, dual-activity drill-ship built by Samsung in South Korea in 2008. The unit measures 748ft × 137ft and has design limits of 10,000ft of water depth and 37,500ft of drilling depth.

In Angola, Sonadrill has secured an approximately three-year extension for the Sonangol Libongos, with all remaining priced options exercised. The award commits the rig through January 2030.

Sonadrill is Seadrill’s 50:50 joint venture with an affiliate of Sonangol.

The Sonangol Libongos is a seventh-generation, ultra-deep-water, dual-activity drill-ship. Built by Daewoo in South Korea in 2015, it uses the DSME e-Smart design.

It measures 780ft × 137ft, with 12,000ft water-depth and 40,000ft drilling-depth design limits.

Seadrill president and CEO Samir Ali said: “The West Carina award marks the achievement of our long-standing strategic objective to reprice three legacy dayrate contracts to current market levels.

“Our strong commercial execution continues to enhance 2027 revenue visibility, with over 85% of available drill-ship days across the fleet contracted, and we remain well positioned to translate these contracts into stronger earnings and free cash flow.”

Meanwhile, in the US Gulf of Mexico, Seadrill has obtained a 25-day contract for the Sevan Louisiana with Kosmos. This offshore drilling activity is set to commence in November 2026.

The unit is a sixth-generation, ultra-deep-water, offline-activity semi-submersible, built by COSCO Nantong in China in 2013.

In April 2026, Seadrill secured a contract extension of 1,095 days from Petrobras for the West Polaris ultra-deep-water drill-ship, allowing it to continue operations in the Búzios field in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.