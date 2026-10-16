The partnership aims to strengthen supply chain resilience, improve recovery rates and reduce waste. Credit: RHJPhtotos/Shutterstock.com.

Tharisa Minerals, a fully owned subsidiary of Tharisa, has signed a binding sale agreement with Rustenburg Platinum Mines, a subsidiary of Valterra Platinum, for the offtake of platinum group metals (PGM) concentrate.

Beginning on 1 January 2027, Valterra Platinum will buy 50% of the PGM concentrate produced at the Tharisa Mine in South Africa under a multi-year contract.

The terms of the new arrangement are stated to be comparable to the company’s current offtake agreement with Sibanye-Stillwater, which Valterra Platinum will replace as an offtake partner.

Northam Platinum will continue its existing agreement, retaining offtake rights to the remaining 50% of the PGM concentrate output from the Tharisa Mine.

Valterra Platinum CEO Craig Miller said: “We are pleased to expand our relationship with Tharisa and further strengthen our third-party processing portfolio through the agreement to purchase 50% of the Tharisa Mine’s PGM concentrate from 1 January 2027.

“Our collaboration on fine chrome recovery and beneficiation is an important part of advancing opportunities to unlock value and enhance cash flow margins at Valterra Platinum.”

The agreement expands the relationship between Tharisa and Valterra Platinum, with both companies also set to explore opportunities for fine chrome recovery and beneficiation.

This initiative includes assessing the application of Tharisa’s Vulcan X technology at Valterra Platinum’s operations for the recovery of fine chrome.

These commercial arrangements are part of a broader cooperation, initially announced in August 2026, which also involved Tharisa contracting Valterra Platinum as its concentrate purchase partner for the Karo Platinum project.

Tharisa stated that the new agreements form part of its ongoing strategy to support offtake certainty, resource efficiency and value creation within its beneficiation activities.

The partnership aims to strengthen supply chain resilience, improve recovery rates and reduce waste.

In May 2026, Tharisa Minerals signed a five-year contract with underground mining contractor Cementation Africa to develop and construct underground operations at the Tharisa Mine.