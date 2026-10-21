A recently announced order of 19 units, booked in June 2025, builds on the first series of 10 units Crusoe ordered in December 2024.

“AI’s exponential growth demands rapidly deployable power solutions. Crusoe’s capabilities as an energy-first digital infrastructure builder have positioned us well to take the issue of power into our own hands by rapidly building and operating power plants alongside AI datacentres,” said Cully Cavness, co-founder, president and COO of Crusoe.

The gas turbines will be equipped with selective catalytic reduction, resulting in “90% lower NOx emissions than traditional gas- or diesel-powered reciprocating engines with little to no methane slip.”

The 35 MW LM2500XPRESS units are described as engineered for swift and straightforward site installation, with 95% factory assembled.

LM2500XPRESS aeroderivatives have higher power density, reliability and availability when compared to other technologies in prime or standby applications, suggests GE Vernova, and the potential to offer savings on real estate, switchgear, transformers, and overall site footprint.

Each LM2500XPRESS dual fuel power package is comprised of an LM2500 aeroderivative gas turbine, gas compressor, and emissions control system, and is capable of starting independently of the power grid, with five-minute fast start capability, notes GE Vernova.

This article first appeared in Modern Power Systems magazine.